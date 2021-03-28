Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 20,652 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 515 shares of company stock valued at $4,162. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

