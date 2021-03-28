Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

