Rhumbline Advisers Buys 32,992 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

