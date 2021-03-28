Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 168.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 177,115 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.5% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 448,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.