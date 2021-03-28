Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 557 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of CSW Industrials worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $135.70 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $139.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

