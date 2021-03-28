Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 5,670 Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 97.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 8.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

