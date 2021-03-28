Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,351 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $95.03 and a one year high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

