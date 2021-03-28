Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

HRMY opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.