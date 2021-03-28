Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 4,635,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,667. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

