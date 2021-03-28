Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $3,305,000. Seeyond raised its position in Micron Technology by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,949,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,775,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

