Robecosam AG Has $54.69 Million Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207,700 shares during the period. Rexnord accounts for approximately 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $54,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rexnord by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE RXN traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 669,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

