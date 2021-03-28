Robecosam AG Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robecosam AG increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 166.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,550 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 1.4% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned 0.17% of TE Connectivity worth $66,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,441,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $128.75. 2,152,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,326. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

