Robecosam AG Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Robecosam AG lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $15.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.54 and a 200-day moving average of $371.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $170.63 and a 12-month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

