Robert Glenn Sells 1,155 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,575 shares in the company, valued at $410,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66.

COUP stock opened at $246.00 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coupa Software by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

