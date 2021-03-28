Rocket Pool Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for about $13.67 or 0.00024488 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $140.55 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.08 or 0.00614484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

