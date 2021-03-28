Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $298.88 and last traded at $299.33. 123,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,547,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.62.

Specifically, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

