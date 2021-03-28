Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APR.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark set a C$12.00 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.06.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$11.57 on Thursday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,466.67%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

