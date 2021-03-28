Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APR.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark set a C$12.00 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.06.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$11.57 on Thursday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,466.67%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit