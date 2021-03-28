Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Highline Capital Management L.P.

Highline Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,014 shares during the period. Ryerson makes up approximately 1.3% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Highline Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.51% of Ryerson worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Ryerson by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ryerson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ryerson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ryerson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 125,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,285. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $667.43 million, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

