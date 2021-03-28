Ryo Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $526,596.97 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $526,596.97 and approximately $2,649.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,344.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.28 or 0.03033609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.31 or 0.00328883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.90 or 0.00890773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00401906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.70 or 0.00354429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00239487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021146 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,507,679 coins and its circulating supply is 28,390,366 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.