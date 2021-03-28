S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCPPF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $7.00 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

