Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Up 184.9% in March

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 184.9% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SBR stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,054. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $449.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.211 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

