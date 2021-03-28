SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAF-Holland presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.97 ($16.44).

ETR SFQ opened at €12.46 ($14.66) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.68 million and a PE ratio of 830.67. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of €13.40 ($15.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

