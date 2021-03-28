Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$12.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.60. 170,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,712. The company has a current ratio of 36.22, a quick ratio of 36.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.01 and a 1-year high of C$14.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.59.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

