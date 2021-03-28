Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

