Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. UBS Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

