Savaria (TSE:SIS) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Savaria (TSE:SIS) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIS. Cormark increased their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$18.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.33. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

