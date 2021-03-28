Scotiabank Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

WTSHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

