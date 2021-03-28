Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $290,520.56

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 62.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Semux has a total market cap of $290,520.56 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux token can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00032746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007381 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

