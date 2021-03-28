Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Down 3.8%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 34,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,881,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
SENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.
The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52.
Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
