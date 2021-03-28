Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Down 3.8%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 34,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,881,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

SENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,585,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

