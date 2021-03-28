Sharder (SS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.98 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $219,424.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.00623252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

