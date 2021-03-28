Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,065.21. 2,840,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,265. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,259.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.55 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.