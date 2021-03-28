Short Interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Declines By 56.4%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 502,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 327,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,019. Assurant has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $144.74. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

