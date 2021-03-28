Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Increases By 1,175.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,175.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. ASX has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

