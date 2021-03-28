Short Interest in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Decreases By 82.6%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at $3,415,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

