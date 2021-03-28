Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Expands By 445.7%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 445.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of BKEPP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 2,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,978. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.