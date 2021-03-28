Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Drops By 91.4%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BHLL opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.74.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
