Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Drops By 91.4%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHLL opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

