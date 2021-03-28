Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Expands By 1,100.0%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 159,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,379. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. CannaPharmaRX has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.