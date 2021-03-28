Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Expands By 1,100.0%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 159,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,379. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. CannaPharmaRX has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit