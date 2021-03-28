Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Declines By 84.3%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLABF stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Get Core One Labs alerts:

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company in the United States and Canada. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are cannabis-infused strips, as well as produces oils, distillates, and resins.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.