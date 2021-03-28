Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Decreases By 60.7%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

EFL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,143. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

