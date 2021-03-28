Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Drops By 69.9%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the February 28th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 16,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,335. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.