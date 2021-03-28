Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 25,487.5%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a growth of 25,487.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF opened at $1.17 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

