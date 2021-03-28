Short Interest in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Expands By 220.8%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 220.8% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDIV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIV opened at $16.23 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

