Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Rises By 200.0%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.07% of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 2,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77.

