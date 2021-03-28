Short Interest in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Increases By 170.4%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Forward Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 12,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.