Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Expands By 800.0%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.