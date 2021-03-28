Short Interest in Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Expands By 155.5%

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the February 28th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,883,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEMP remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40,438,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,154,789. Hemp has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

