Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Drops By 71.7%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of HNP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 67,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

