Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Drops By 71.7%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of HNP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 67,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

There is no company description available for Huaneng Power International Inc

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit