Short Interest in Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Decreases By 66.7%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HOILF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 202,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,482. Hunter Technology has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

