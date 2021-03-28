Short Interest in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Expands By 400.0%

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Immuron at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immuron stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.03. 28,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,550. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Immuron has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

