Short Interest in Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Increases By 1,455.2%

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 1,455.2% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSPX remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,012,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,108,115. Inspyr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get Inspyr Therapeutics alerts:

About Inspyr Therapeutics

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of diseases. It focuses on a pipeline of small molecule adenosine receptor modulators, such as A2B antagonists, dual A2A/A2B antagonists, and A2A agonists. The company was formerly known as GenSpera Inc and changed its name to Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc in August 2016.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Inspyr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspyr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.