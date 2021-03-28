Short Interest in Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Increases By 1,455.2%

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 1,455.2% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSPX remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,012,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,108,115. Inspyr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Inspyr Therapeutics

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of diseases. It focuses on a pipeline of small molecule adenosine receptor modulators, such as A2B antagonists, dual A2A/A2B antagonists, and A2A agonists. The company was formerly known as GenSpera Inc and changed its name to Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc in August 2016.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Inspyr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspyr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit